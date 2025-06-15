Britain moves jets to Middle East but Iran navy intercepts destroyer

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is moving additional military assets, including fighter jets, to the Middle East to provide support across the region, Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters on Saturday as he was en route to a Group of Seven meeting in Canada.

Iran and Israel traded missiles and airstrikes on Saturday, the day after Israel launched an air offensive against its old enemy, killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites in a stated bid to stop it building an atomic weapon.

"We are moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support in the region," Starmer said.

Britain already has fighter jets in the Middle East as part of an operation to counter threats in Iraq and Syria.

Crews began deployment preparations on Friday morning, when it was clear the situation in the region was deteriorating, a spokesperson for the prime minister said.

Further refuelling aircraft from British bases have been deployed, and additional fighter jets will be sent, the spokesperson added.

IRANIAN NAVY INTERCEPTS BRITISH DESTROYER

The Iranian Navy intercepted a British destroyer in the northern Indian Ocean meant to help guide Israeli missiles toward Iranian territory, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

According to a statement from the public relations office of the First Naval Zone, the destroyer was detected by Iranian intelligence systems Friday night and warned by combat drones before it could advance toward the Persian Gulf.

The vessel is said to have been forced to change course after being tracked in the Sea of Oman.

Israel launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear and missile facilities early Friday, killing senior military figures and scientists.

The wave of attacks has continued and resulted in the deaths of at least 78 people with 320 others injured, according to figures earlier announced by Iran's UN envoy. Iran also launched retaliatory strikes.