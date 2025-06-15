Canadian Sikhs against inviting Modi to G7 summit in Alberta

Sikh leaders plan to hold protests in Ottawa

Sun, 15 Jun 2025 04:18:32 PKT

(Web Desk) - Members of Canada's Sikh community who were warned by police that their lives were at risk and allege the Indian government is responsible for the threat are incensed by Ottawa's invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 summit in Alberta.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney invited Modi, although India is not a G7 member, to attend the summit that starts on Sunday as a guest. It will be Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade and a diplomatic test for Carney, a political neophyte.

Canada's relationship with India has been tense since former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2023 accused India's government of involvement in the June 18, 2023, murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.

Modi's government has denied involvement in Nijjar's killing and has accused Canada of providing a safe haven for Sikh separatists.

“Outrage' is the kind of term that I've heard from people," Sikh activist Moninder Singh, a friend of Nijjar, said of the invitation.

He and other Sikh leaders plan to hold a protest in Ottawa. Carney, locked in a trade war with the United States, is trying to shore up alliances elsewhere and diversify Canada's exports. Carney told reporters he invited India due to its importance in global supply chains.

India's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a Thursday press briefing that a meeting between Modi and Carney "will offer an important opportunity for them to exchange views on bilateral and global issues and explore pathways to set or reset the relationship."