Survivor of Air India crash shares shocking details of tragedy

World World Survivor of Air India crash shares shocking details of tragedy

Despite his condition, he shared what he experienced during those terrifying moments

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 20:17:35 PKT

AHMEDABAD (Dunya News) – A passenger who miraculously survived the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has come forward with eye-opening details about the deadly incident.

According to Indian media, the survivor, 40-year-old Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, was found alive and receiving treatment at the general ward of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Many families were at the hospital desperately searching for their loved ones after the crash.

Vishwas, who was sitting in seat 11A, sustained multiple injuries on his chest, eyes, and legs.

Despite his condition, he shared what he experienced during those terrifying moments.

Vishwas, a UK citizen, had been visiting India to see his family and was flying back to the UK with his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh.

The two were seated in different rows on the plane.

Recalling the moment of horror, Vishwas said, “Just 30 seconds after takeoff, there was a loud bang – and the plane went down. It all happened so fast.”

The ill-fated Air India flight to Gatwick was carrying 242 people, including crew members. It took off at 1:39 PM on Thursday and crashed shortly after, bursting into flames.

This survivor’s account has shed light on the terrifying final moments of the flight and could play a key role in the ongoing investigation.

