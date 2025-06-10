Washington Post exposes Indian propaganda over 'Operation Sindoor'

Indian media outlets presented false reports of bombings, victories, and occupation of major cities

Published On: Tue, 10 Jun 2025 10:02:54 PKT

(Dunya News) – The US media has exposed a major disinformation campaign by the Indian government and media, revealing that the narrative surrounding “Operation Sindoor” was built on fabricated claims intended to mislead both the public and the international community.

According to a report published by The Washington Post, Indian media outlets, allegedly under directives from the BJP government, disseminated false reports of bombings, victories, and occupation of major Pakistani cities — none of which actually occurred. These claims were part of a wider strategy to incite nationalist fervour and distract from domestic issues.

The US media outlet stated that artificial intelligence (AI) was used to generate fake videos, images, and news stories portraying a fictional war scenario. These misleading visuals included footage from video games and unrelated conflicts in Gaza and Sudan, falsely presented as real attacks on Pakistan.

Prominent Indian channels like Zee News, NDTV, Aaj Tak, and Times Now aired these fabricated visuals, including claims that Pakistan's prime minister had surrendered and Karachi was under siege — claims that India's own military did not confirm.

The Washington Post report noted that retired military officials were deployed as spokespersons to validate the falsehoods, and WhatsApp groups linked to the BJP allegedly fed anchors with pre-scripted narratives that were aired without any verification.

In a significant blow to India’s international credibility, The Washington Post described these actions not as journalism, but as state-sponsored fiction designed to manipulate public opinion and gain political mileage by escalating tensions in the region.

The exposé also highlighted the suppression of dissent, stating that the Modi government imposed restrictions on international outlets like BBC and TRT, and took legal action against Indian journalists who challenged the false narrative.

Global media, including the New York Times, Reuters, Al Jazeera, and BBC, have recognized and appreciated the professional and fact-based coverage by Pakistani media in contrast to India’s fabricated war hysteria.

One Indian security official admitted to The Washington Post that spreading misinformation was a deliberate war tactic — one that ultimately backfired and embarrassed India on the world stage.