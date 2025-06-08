Congress rebukes Modi for silence on Trump's Pak-India ceasefire claims

US President repeated this on all possible international platforms

Published On: Sun, 08 Jun 2025 12:28:16 PKT

(Web Desk) - Indian National Congress has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued silence over US President Donald Trump’s repeated assertions that he played a key role in brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

In a video compilation shared by the Congress Kerala chapter on X, Trump is seen claiming in at least nine different instances, across various platforms, where he states that it was his intervention that led to a cessation of hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

“US President repeated this on all possible international platforms,” Congress wrote in the post, slamming Modi's silence over the "claims". The opposition party further said that Modi was "not fit to continue in his post anymore", demanding that the prime minister quit.

The opposition’s offensive has come amid growing criticism of Operation Sindoor, which — shrouded in secrecy and marked by conflicting reports — has become a political flashpoint.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.

Earlier this month, India’s Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on PM Modi, accusing him of “ surrendering” under pressure from US President Donald Trump during India’s Operation Sindoor.

