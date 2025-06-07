India refuses Kashmiris permission to say Eid prayers in Srinagar's Jamia Masjid for seventh year

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed sorrow that prayers could not be held at the mosque

(Web Desk) – The Indian government on Saturday did not permit Kashmiris to say Eid-ul-Azha prayers in the Jamia Masjid of Srinagar for the seventh consecutive year.

Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed sorrow in a statement that for the seventh consecutive year, Eid prayers could not be held at the Jamia Masjid.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he extended Eid greetings to Kashmiri brethren and wrote: “Eid Mubarak! Yet again, Kashmir wakes up to the sad reality: no Eid prayers at Eidgah, and Jama Masjid locked down — for the 7th straight year. I too have been detained at my home.”

In a Muslim-majority region, Muslims are deprived of their fundamental right to pray — even on… pic.twitter.com/DFM1y0t9ce — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) June 7, 2025

He continued: “In a Muslim-majority region, Muslims are deprived of their fundamental right to pray — even on their most important religious occasion celebrated across the world!”

The Jamia Masjid and Eidgah in Srinagar have long served as central venues for prayers and religious gatherings. The ban on Eid prayers there has been in place since 2019, following the revocation of Kashmir’s special status. Under the guise of security measures, the religious identity and customs of Kashmir's Muslim majority are being systematically targeted.