World World India's Modi says he has received invitation for G7 summit in Canada

The invitation suggests that both sides want to rebuild ties

Fri, 06 Jun 2025 19:51:02 PKT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked forward to meeting his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney during the Group of Seven summit, after the latter invited him to the gathering over a phone call on Friday.

India is not a part of the grouping but can be invited as a guest to its annual gathering, which will be held this year in Kananaskis in the Canadian province of Alberta, from June 15 to 17.

"Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister (Carney)...thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month...Look forward to our meeting at the Summit," Modi said in a post on X.

The invitation suggests that both sides want to rebuild ties, which have nosedived in the last two years after Canada accused India of involvement undefined in a Sikh separatist leader's murder, and of attempting to interfere in the country's 2019 and 2021 elections.

New Delhi denied both allegations.

Modi also stated in his post that India and Canada would work together "with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests".

India is Canada's 10th largest trading partner and Canada is the biggest exporter of pulses, including lentils, to India.

Ottawa holds the rotational G7 presidency this year.