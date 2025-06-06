ICC governing body condemns US sanctioning ICC judges

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court's governing body on Friday condemned the Trump administration's decision to impose sanctions on four ICC judges.

"It is with deep concern that we note the latest actions announced by the Government of the United States ... These ... are regrettable attempts to impede the Court and its personnel in the exercise of their independent judicial functions", the ICC's governing body said in a statement.