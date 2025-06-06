Eidul Azha being celebrated with religious fervor in Saudi Arabia, other countries

Special congregations for Eid prayers were held in Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid an-Nabawi

MAKKAH (Dunya News) – Eidul Azha is being celebrated today (Friday) with religious devotion and reverence in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and other Gulf countries.

Special congregations for Eid prayers were held in Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah, in which millions of people participated. The Eid prayers were also offered at Masjid al-Aqsa.

Sermons for the Eid prayers were delivered by Imams at the two Holy Mosques.

Special prayers were offered during the large Eid gatherings for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, the progress of the Islamic world, and for the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and elsewhere.

Eid prayers have also been performed in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other emirates.

Meanwhile, the Hajj pilgrims have reached Mina from Muzdalifah, where they are performing the crucial ritual of Hajj — the Rami al-Jamarat — by pelting stones at the big devil (Jamrat al-Aqabah).

After this, the pilgrims are performing the sacrifice (Qurbani), shaving or shortening of hair (Halq or Qasr), and thus exiting the state of Ihram.

Following this, they will complete the Tawaf al-Ziyarah and Sa’i.

According to Saudi authorities, all necessary arrangements have been completed for the convenience and safety of the pilgrims.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Ministry of Interior, and other relevant agencies have coordinated and organized operations in the sacred sites.

