China's Sichuan province to offer extended marriage and maternity leave

The move comes as China struggles to boost birth rates in the world's second-largest economy

Thu, 05 Jun 2025 15:23:12 PKT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Health authorities in China's southwestern Sichuan province are proposing to extend marriage leave up to 25 days and maternity leave up to 150 days, to help create a "fertility-friendly society" which boosts the country's population.

The move comes as China's government struggles to boost birth rates in the world's second-largest economy. China's population fell for a third consecutive year in 2024 and experts have cautioned the downturn will continue to worsen.

Sichuan's Health Commission, which published the draft on its website, is seeking public opinion and comments from May 30 to June 30. Sichuan province has a population of 84 million, more than most countries including Germany and the United Kingdom.

The proposal would extend marriage leave by 400% from the five days currently given and more than double the existing 60-day maternity leave period.

Sichuan also plans to extend paternity leave to 30 days from 20 days to "facilitate the care of men for their wives after childbirth and help advocate that couples share the responsibility of raising children," authorities said.

The province has emerged as one of the more progressive in China. It has allowed unmarried women to access IVF treatment and in 2023 authorities there announced that unmarried individuals would be eligible for benefits reserved for married couples.

China's birth rates have been falling for decades as a result of the one-child policy China implemented from 1980 to 2015 as well as rapid urbanisation.

The high cost of childcare and education as well as job uncertainty and a slowing economy have also discouraged many young Chinese from getting married and starting a family.

Authorities rolled out a series of "fertility friendly" measures in 2024 to minimise the challenge of having roughly 300 million Chinese expected to enter retirement in the coming decade - the equivalent of almost the entire US population.

Measures include urging China's colleges and universities to provide "love education" to emphasize positive views on marriage, love, fertility and family.

In November, China's State Council, or cabinet, rallied local governments to direct resources towards fixing China's population crisis and spread respect for childbearing and marriages "at the right age."

More than 2.6 million couples filed for divorce last year, the data showed, up 1.1% from 2.59 million in 2023.