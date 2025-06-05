American group distributing aid in Gaza delays reopening sites

A Palestinian told Reuters the GHF site in nearby Rafah had not reopened by mid morning

CAIRO/JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A controversial private company distributing aid in Gaza, backed by the US and Israel, had yet to reopen its distribution sites in the enclave by mid-morning on Thursday, a day after shutting them following a series of deadly shootings close to its operations.

The US-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation had said on Wednesday that its sites would not reopen at their usual time due to maintenance and repair work. It did not say when the locations would reopen.

A Palestinian father of four in Gaza's Khan Younis, who asked not to be identified over safety concerns, told Reuters the GHF site in nearby Rafah had not reopened by mid morning.

GHF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.