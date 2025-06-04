Ten Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on school in Gaza's Khan Younis, health authorities say

World World Ten Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on school in Gaza's Khan Younis, health authorities say

Residents said Israeli military escalated airstrikes and tank shelling on parts of Khan Younis

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 11:53:24 PKT

CAIRO (Reuters) – An Israeli airstrike on a school housing displaced Palestinian families killed at least 10 people, including children, on Wednesday, local health authorities said.

Residents said Israeli military escalated airstrikes and tank shelling on parts of Khan Younis, a day after it dropped leaflets warning residents to leave their homes and head west, saying forces would fight Hamas and other militants in those areas.