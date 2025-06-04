Ten Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on school in Gaza's Khan Younis, health authorities say
Residents said Israeli military escalated airstrikes and tank shelling on parts of Khan Younis
CAIRO (Reuters) – An Israeli airstrike on a school housing displaced Palestinian families killed at least 10 people, including children, on Wednesday, local health authorities said.
Residents said Israeli military escalated airstrikes and tank shelling on parts of Khan Younis, a day after it dropped leaflets warning residents to leave their homes and head west, saying forces would fight Hamas and other militants in those areas.