Hajj rituals begin with travel to Mina

World World Hajj rituals begin with travel to Mina

Hajj rituals take place between the 8th and 12th of Zil Hijjah

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 11:56:54 PKT

MAKKAH (Dunya News) – The Hajj rituals began on Wednesday (today) with millions of pilgrims from all over the world will reach Mina before noon and will stay there until Thursday morning.

Hajj rituals take place between the 8th and 12th of Zil Hijjah.

The pilgrims will say prayers after donning Ihram and leave for Mina. They will say Zuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha prayers in Mina. They will leave Mina after saying Fajr prayers on Thursday, the 9th of Zil Hijjah for the valley of Arafat to perform “Waqoof-e-Arafa,” the main ritual of Hajj.

After listening to the Hajj sermon, the pilgrims will say Zuhr and Asr prayers and stay in the Arafat valley until sunset.

They will leave for Muzdalifah from Arafat without saying Maghrib prayers. In Muzdalifah, the pilgrims will say Maghrib and Isha prayers together. They will spend the night under the open sky there and collect stones for the ritual of Rami (stoning the devil).

On the 10th of Zil Hijjah, the pilgrims will stone the devil, sacrifice the animals and take off their Ihram – men after shaving their heads and women after cutting some of their hair - marking the culmination of the Hajj. They will again stone the small, medium, and great devils on the 11th of Zil Hijjah.

The next day after the stoning, the pilgrims will leave for Makkah to circumambulate (Tawaf) the holy Kaaba, and run (Saii) between the mountains of Safa and Marwa.

On the 13th of Zil Hijjah, the pilgrims will leave Mina after stoning the devil.

PAKISTANI PILGRIMS

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 89,000 Pakistanis will perform Hajj under the government’s scheme and 23,620 through private tour operators.

The Saudi government company has provided 442 buses for pilgrim, while the Pakistan Hajj Mission has received 510 additional buses from a private company. A four-kilometer route will be covered on foot through tunnels to the Haram from Thursday.

Pakistani pilgrims will also be able to use the Saudi shuttle service to the Haram from Thursday.