Hegseth says US will stand by Indo-Pacific allies against 'imminent' threat of China

World World Hegseth says US will stand by Indo-Pacific allies against 'imminent' threat of China

Hegseth says China is training to invade Taiwan

Follow on Published On: Sat, 31 May 2025 08:46:07 PKT

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reassured allies in the Indo-Pacific on Saturday that they will not be left alone to face increasing military and economic pressure from China, while insisting that they also contribute more to their own defense.

He said Washington will bolster its defenses overseas to counter what the Pentagon sees as rapidly developing threats by Beijing, particularly in its aggressive stance toward Taiwan. China has conducted numerous exercises to test what a blockade would look like of the self-governing island, which Beijing claims as its own and the U.S. has pledged to defend.

China’s army “is rehearsing for the real deal,” Hegseth said in a keynote speech at a security conference in Singapore. “We are not going to sugarcoat it — the threat China poses is real. And it could be imminent.”

Hegseth says China is training to invade Taiwan.

China has a stated goal of having its military have the capability to take Taiwan by force if necessary by 2027, a deadline that is seen by experts as more of an aspirational goal than a hard war deadline.

But China also has built sophisticated man-made islands in the South China Sea to support new military outposts and developed highly advanced hypersonic and space capabilities, which are driving the U.S. to create its own space-based “Golden Dome” missile defenses.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a global security conference hosted by the International Institute for Security Studies, Hegseth said China is no longer just building up its military forces to take Taiwan, it’s “actively training for it, every day.”

Hegseth also called out China for its ambitions in Latin America, particularly its efforts to increase its influence over the Panama Canal.

He urged countries in the region to increase defense spending to levels similar to the 5% of their gross domestic product European nations are now pressed to contribute.

“We must all do our part,” Hegseth said.

Following the speech, the European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas pushed back at a comment Hegseth made that European countries should focus their defense efforts in their own region and leave the Indo-Pacific more to the U.S.. Kallas said that with North Korean troops fighting for Russia and China supporting Moscow, European and Asian security were “very much interlinked.”