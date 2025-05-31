UN condemns 'armed individuals' for looting medical supplies in Gaza

World World UN condemns 'armed individuals' for looting medical supplies in Gaza

Armed group looted large quantities of medical equipment, supplies and medicines.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 31 May 2025 07:28:26 PKT

UNITED NATIONS (United States) (AFP) – The United Nations condemned Friday a group of "armed individuals" for raiding warehouses in the Palestinian territory of Gaza and looting large amounts of medical supplies.

The group "stormed the warehouses at a field hospital in Deir al-Balah, looting large quantities of medical equipment, supplies, medicines, nutritional supplements that was intended for malnourished children," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The stolen aid had been brought into war-ravaged Gaza just a day earlier, he said.

"As conditions on the ground further deteriorate and public order and safety breaks down, looting incidents continue to be reported," he said.

But Dujarric highlighted the difference between Friday's event and the looting two days earlier of a UN World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse by "starving" Palestinians, desperate for aid.

"This appeared to be much more organized and much different from the looting we'd seen... in the past days," he said.

"This was an organized operation with armed men."

Since the beginning of last week, Israel has begun to allow a trickle of aid into the Palestinian territory, after a total blockade imposed on March 2.

The UN has warned that the aid allowed through so far was "a drop in the ocean" of the towering needs in Gaza, after the blockade created dramatic shortages of food and medicine.

The UN humanitarian agency warned Friday that "100 percent of the population (are) at risk of famine."

Gaza has been decimated by Israel's punishing military offensive on the territory, which has killed at least 54,321 people, mostly civilians, according to health ministry figures the UN considers reliable.

It has also reduced much of the territory to rubble, destroying hospitals, schools, residential areas and basic road and sewage infrastructure.

Israel launched its offensive in response to an unprecedented Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, also mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

ONLY FIVE TRUCKS

On Thursday, "we and our humanitarian partners only managed to collect five truckloads of cargo from the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing," Dujarric said.

"Another 60 trucks had to return to the crossing due to intense hostilities in the area."

He rejected Israeli allegations that the UN was not collecting available aid.

"It was no longer safe to use that road," which Israel's military had asked aid organizations to use, he said, stressing that there are "a lot of armed gangs" operating there.

The five trucks that did make it through on Thursday were carrying medical supplies for the Deir al-Balah field hospital.

And most of those supplies "were looted today, very sadly and tragically," Dujarric said.

