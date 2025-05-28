Pope renews calls for end to Israel's onslaught on Gaza

World World Pope renews calls for end to Israel's onslaught on Gaza

Pope renews calls for end to Israel’s onslaught on Gaza

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 May 2025 23:19:55 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pope Leo XIV has released a brief message on social media, highlighting the plight of Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports.

“From Gaza, the cries of parents rise to heaven ever more intensely as they clutch the lifeless bodies of their children, searching for food and shelter from bombs,” he wrote. “I renew my appeal to leaders: cease-fire, release all hostages, and fully respect international humanitarian law!”