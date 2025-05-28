Iranian cleric detained for posting critical content against Saudi govt

Saudi Ministry of Information has not yet commented on the matter

Wed, 28 May 2025 13:48:48 PKT

RIYADH (Web Desk) – An Iranian cleric, Gholam Reza Qasemián, has been arrested in Saudi Arabia.

According to a foreign news agency, the Iranian cleric was detained for posting critical content against the Saudi government. Gholam Reza Qasemián was in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi issued a statement condemning the arrest, saying, “We denounce any attempts that harm Muslim unity, especially during the sacred occasion of Hajj.”

He further stated, “We will not allow anyone to sabotage the growing relationship between Iran and the brotherly nation of Saudi Arabia.”

Araqchi also praised Saudi Arabia’s highly effective and well-organized Hajj arrangements this year, offering congratulations to the Saudi government and people for the successful management of this sacred duty.

Meanwhile, the Iranian judiciary condemned the arrest and demanded the immediate release of the cleric, calling the detention unjust and illegal.

According to the news agency, the Saudi Ministry of Information has not yet commented on the matter.

