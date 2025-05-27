Russia says US Golden Dome project undermines strategic stability

World World Russia says US Golden Dome project undermines strategic stability

The project, proposed by President Trump, is aimed at blocking threats from China and Russia

Follow on Published On: Tue, 27 May 2025 15:15:34 PKT

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The United States' Golden Dome project undermines the foundations of strategic stability as it involves the creation of a global missile defence system, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

The $175-billion project, proposed by US President Donald Trump, is aimed at blocking threats from China and Russia.

Trump had on May 20 said he selected a design for the $175 billion Golden Dome missile defense shield and named a Space Force general to head the programme.

He announced US Space Force General Michael Guetlein would be the lead program manager.

The project is viewed as the keystone to Trump's military planning aimed at blocking threats from China and Russia.

Golden Dome will "protect our homeland," Trump said from the Oval Office and added that Canada had said it wanted to be part of it.

The office of Prime Minister Mark Carney was not immediately available for comment.

GOLDEN DOME TO TAKE YEARS TO BUILD

First ordered by Trump in January, Golden Dome aims to create a network of satellites to detect, track and potentially intercept incoming missiles.

The shield could deploy hundreds of satellites for missile detection and tracking.

It will take years to implement, as the controversial program faces both political scrutiny and funding uncertainty.

Democratic lawmakers have voiced concern about the procurement process and the involvement of Trump ally Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has emerged as a frontrunner alongside Palantir and Anduril to build key components of the system.

The Golden Dome idea was inspired by Israel's land-based Iron Dome defense shield that protects it from missiles and rockets.

Trump's is much more extensive and includes a massive array of surveillance satellites and a separate fleet of attacking satellites that would shoot down offensive missiles soon after lift-off.