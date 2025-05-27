Indian parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor declares Trump incompetent

World World Indian parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor declares Trump incompetent

Tharoor is in Washington leading an Indian delegation to build an anti-Pakistan narrative

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 27 May 2025 10:24:34 PKT

(Web Desk) – Indian parliamentarian and member of opposition party Congress Shashi Tharoor heaped scathing criticism on American President Donald Trump while interacting with media in the United States saying “this gentleman lacks intellectual quality.”

Tharoor is in Washington leading an Indian delegation to build an anti-Pakistan narrative following the Pahalgam attack and unsuccessful Operation Sindoor.

A video of the Congress MP allegedly criticising President Trump has been circulating on social media, where he compares him with other American presidents and describes him as neither agreeable nor pleasant.

Tharoor can be heard saying that he has met with five US presidents, including Bush and Obama, but the current US President lacks the qualities that the former presidents had.

He added that US President Donald Trump lacks intellectual capabilities.

In the video clip, Tharoor says: “Look, it is really not our place, especially since I have been introduced as a member of the Indian parliament and so on. I should not be commenting on political leaders in foreign countries on their soil. But having said it is also true that people have political preferences. And mine is not a political preference. I do not pay taxes here, so I do not care if they are higher or lower. I am not seeking to be an immigrant here; even when I had the right to apply, I did not. And therefore, I am not worried about their stand on immigration. Those are other issues. On policy issues, everybody in this hall is entitled to their own preferences. But just the personal manner strikes me as not entirely as agreeable or pleasant as one would like to see in a distinguished American political figure. I had the great honour of meeting four or five American presidents during my time in the US and having detailed conversations with both the Bushes, with Clinton. Much briefly with Obama. I mean, these are people of a certain class, a certain distinction, and it is not politics. Two republicans on that list and two democrats. But there was a certain political heft, statesman-like gravitas and intellectual quality that I find woefully lacking in this gentleman.”

Tharoor is an Indian politician, author, former diplomat and intellectual, who has been serving as Member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, since 2009.