Russia attacks Ukraine for third night in a row, Ukrainian officials say

World World Russia attacks Ukraine for third night in a row, Ukrainian officials say

The air raid alert lasted six hours in Kyiv, Tkachenko, head of city's military administration said

Follow on Published On: Mon, 26 May 2025 14:33:42 PKT

(Reuters) – Russia has attacked Ukraine for a third night in a row, Ukrainian regional officials and emergency services said, a day after the biggest aerial attack of the war so far killed at least 12 people and drew condemnation from US President Donald Trump.

The air raid alert lasted six hours in Kyiv, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration, said.

Tkachenko reported damage in one city district but said that there were no casualties.

There was no comment from Russia on the attacks. The Kremlin says it is conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The surrounding Kyiv region was under a combined drone and missile attack, the region's military administration said.

It reported damage in three of the region's districts.

Russian drone strikes caused fires and destruction in private households in the southern Odesa region, Ukraine's Emergency Service said.

At the sites hit in Odesa district, a residential building covering an area of 100 square meters was destroyed, the emergency services said, adding that the fire had been extinguished.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper said a 14-year-old boy was injured in the attack.

In the western region of Khmelnytskyi, many hundreds of km (miles) away from the frontline, governor said that a combined Russian attack damaged private households and enterprises, but there were no civilian casualties, according to preliminary information.

In northeastern Ukraine, the regional governor said that Kharkiv and its outskirts were under Russian attack and explosions could be heard in some of districts.

The governor of the central Cherkasy region said that 25 Russian drones had been neutralised within the region overnight but added that there were no injured or reports of damage so far.