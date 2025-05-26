Red Cross says two staff members killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

The ICRC reiterates its urgent call for a ceasefire and for the respect and protection of civilians

KHAN YOUNIS (Reuters) – The International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said in a statement on Sunday that two of its staff – Ibrahim Eid and Ahmad Abu Hilal – had been killed in a strike on a house in Khan Younis on Saturday.

"Their killing points to the intolerable civilian death toll in Gaza. The ICRC reiterates its urgent call for a ceasefire and for the respect and protection of civilians, including medical, humanitarian relief, and civil defense personnel," the ICRC statement said.

In a separate statement, the Gaza media office said Israeli forces were in control of 77% of the Gaza Strip, either through ground forces or evacuation orders and bombardments that keep residents away from their homes.

Israel launched an air and ground war in Gaza after Hamas' cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 people by Israeli tallies with 251 hostages abducted into Gaza.

The conflict has killed more than 53,900 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, and devastated the coastal strip. Aid groups say signs of severe malnutrition are widespread.