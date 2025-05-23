George Floyd's cousin leads tributes in Texas ahead of 5 year anniversary of his murder

HOUSTON, Texas (Reuters) – As the five-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder approaches on Sunday, Floyd’s first cousin Shareeduh McGee said she was “not surprised” by rumors President Donald Trump may pardon Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering Floyd on May 25, 2020.

“Did anybody ever imagine that we would be at this place? People ask me am I surprised?” McGee said. “I'm really not surprised about anything that happens.”

McGee spoke at the kickoff of the Movement Festival, a four-day event honouring Floyd and promoting cultural diversity, social justice and economic development, according to organizers, the local Kay Davis In The Community nonprofit and the Floyd family.

Floyd grew up in Houston’s Third Ward, a historically Black neighborhood. In 2014, he moved to Minneapolis.

Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly pleaded that he couldn't breathe.

Amid rumors Trump may pardon Chauvin, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara held a press conference on Monday saying there is no credible evidence suggesting Trump would pardon Chauvin.

The speculation follows the Justice Department stepping back from court-mandated police reforms with the Minneapolis and Louisville police departments on Monday.

McGee said she had a duty to ensure the public remembers her cousin.

“I think it's extremely important for people to not forget,” McGee said. “And I have a responsibility as a blood relative to make sure that I do my part.”