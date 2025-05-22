World outrage as Israeli troops fire to distance diplomats away in West Bank

No injuries or damage were reported

Published On: Thu, 22 May 2025 05:32:39 PKT

(Web Desk) - European countries on Thursday condemned an incident where Israeli soldiers fired near a diplomatic delegation in the occupied West Bank, with Italy and France both summoning Israeli ambassadors to explain what happened.

The Israeli military said the delegation had “deviated from the approved route and entered an area where they were not authorised to be” and that soldiers fired “warning shots to distance them away.”

Footage on Israeli television showed individuals running to vehicles with diplomatic license plates as shots were heard in the distance.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, in a post on social media platform X, called the incident “unacceptable,” while Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Israel’s ambassador to Italy would have to explain its actions.

The foreign ministry of Germany, a stalwart Israel ally, condemned what it called “unprovoked firing.” It said the delegation to the West Bank city of Jenin was officially registered and was conducting diplomatic activities in coordination with both the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli Army.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, called for an official probe.

“We call on Israel to investigate this incident and also hold those accountable who are responsible for any threats to diplomats’ lives,” she said.

The incident came amid mounting international pressure on Israel to halt its war in Gaza and allow deliveries of aid to reach a population that United Nations experts say is on the brink of famine after an 11-week Israeli blockade.

Kallas on Tuesday asked for a review of the EU-Israel trade deal in response to Israel’s actions in Gaza, underscoring Israel’s increasing international isolation over its conduct in the 20-month-long Gaza war.