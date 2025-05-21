SFJ accuses India of orchestrating suicide attack on school bus in Balochistan

Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 23:53:01 PKT

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) - Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) accused India of orchestrating the recent suicide attack on a school bus in Balochistan, calling it a reflection of the Modi government’s alleged policy of targeting civilians across the border.

In a sharp statement, SFJ’s legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannun held the Indian government responsible for the attack, stating that the bombing bore all the “hallmarks of state-sponsored terrorism.” He claimed that India’s intelligence agency RAW is supporting armed proxies to destabilise Pakistan and escalate regional conflict.

Pannun further warned that if Hindutva extremism was conceived in Ayodhya and nurtured in Nagpur, those cities too raise difficult questions about the roots of terrorism. He criticised Ayodhya as not just a religious symbol but as “a breeding ground of militant ideology now spilling beyond India’s borders.”

Reaffirming SFJ’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, Pannun said the group would oppose any use of Punjab as a launchpad for Indian military operations. SFJ also expressed solidarity with the victims’ families, condemning the attack as a cowardly assault on children.