After outcry from opposition, India SC orders release of Prof Ali Khan

World World After outcry from opposition, India SC orders release of Prof Ali Khan

Leading opposition parties also condemned the arrest, called for his release

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 17:59:35 PKT

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of India ordered on Wednesday that Professor Ali Khan, a Muslim academic at the Ashoka University, be released on bail.

On a post on May 8, Professor Khan said: “He is happy to see many right-wing commentators praising Sofia Qureshi in the press conference. Perhaps, she said they (the right-wing people) could also raise their voice for the people affected by the hate-politics of BJP.”

A few days after that post, the professor was arrested on charges of provocative statement. However, now it has emerged that he has been released following orders from the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, the leading opposition parties also condemned the arrest and called for his immediate release.

