'Kyiv should be ours': Russians boosted after Putin-Trump call

Russia controls a fifth of Ukraine and holds an upper hand on the battlefield.

MOSCOW (AFP) – A day after Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump spoke by phone on Ukraine, showering each other with compliments, Russian home-maker Anastasia had one wish: for Moscow to finish what it started in 2022.

In the fourth spring of Moscow's devastating offensive, which has killed tens of thousands, diplomatic movement in recent days has given Russians a boost in confidence that victory -- in some shape or another -- is approaching.

In the call with Trump on Monday, the Russian leader once again brushed off calls for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, as demanded by the West and Kyiv.

Despite that, the US president said the "tone" of the conversation was "excellent".

"I am rooting for our country, I love it very much and I just want Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) to just, after all, get justice done," Anastasia told AFP in the Moscow suburbs, echoing official language calling for the defeat of Ukraine.

Not knowing how or when it would happen, the 40-year-old mother, who declined to give her surname, said she was getting impatient.

"I don't want my children to have to solve this issue. Let's decide it here and now."

But she had no trust in Trump -- who she said is "just a businessman" who "wants money and nothing else" -- and worried the "Anglo-Saxons" will trick Russia.

Putin has shown no sign of scaling down his maximalist demands for ending the Ukraine conflict, seeking little short of capitulation from Kyiv.

'FINAL OFFENSIVE'

At talks in Istanbul last week, Russian negotiators demanded Ukraine abandon territory it still controls in the east and south.

Russia also wants Ukraine barred from NATO and for Western military support to end.

Putin has repeatedly called for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be removed from office.

Confidence was tinged with uncertainty in Moscow after the Putin-Trump call, in which the Russian leader floated a vague "memorandum" that would outline demands for a peace deal and Trump said Kyiv and Moscow would begin talks swiftly.

Many in Moscow did not know what Trump or Putin meant.

Asked what her main feeling was following the talks, pensioner Sofiya said: "Uncertainty."

"It's interesting what will happen to us, not only to our families, but our country," said the 72-year-old, who declined to give her surname.

Like many, Sofiya saw no real progress from last week's talks -- the first direct negotiations on the conflict in more than three years.

"I don't know how to express this, but I would like calm and peace," she said.

Moscow has ramped up military censorship amid its Ukraine offensive, threatening years in prison for those who criticise or question the campaign.

Zelensky said Russia was not serious about talks and is trying to "buy time" to continue its offensive.

Putin was indeed hoping to advance more on the ground and will not "miss the opportunity" for a summer offensive, said Russian analyst Konstantin Kalachev.

He called the Trump call a "tactical victory" for the Russian leader.

"Russia is hoping to push them (Ukrainian forces) this summer," Kalachev said.

"There will be no peace, while Russia has not yet used the option of a final offensive," he said, highlighting the prospect of a summer ground campaign.

'NO OTHER WAY'

Though Putin said both sides should be ready to make "compromises", few were forthcoming from the Kremlin or on the streets of Moscow.

"I believe that Odesa, Kharkiv, Nikolayev (Mykolaiv), Kyiv should be ours," said another pensioner, 70-year-old Marina, who also declined to give her surname, reeling off a string of Ukrainian cities that Russia has not formally claimed.

Russian state TV said Moscow's negotiators threatened in Istanbul to seize more land if Ukraine does not pull its troops out of the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that Moscow claims to have annexed.

"If the four regions will not be recognised in the nearest future, the next time there will be six regions," said state TV presenter Yevgeny Popov.

Moscow's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky later evoked Russia's 21-year war with Sweden in the 18th century, hinting Moscow was ready for a long fight.

Marina, too, said she would support Russia to fight on, even as thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed.

"Of course, it is a big shame that our people are also dying," she told AFP. "But there is no other way."

