Multiple blasts rock Gaza, seen from southern Israel

Published On: Tue, 20 May 2025 11:15:37 PKT

(Reuters) – A series of explosions rocked Gaza early Tuesday morning, with multiple blasts visible and audible from southern Israel.

Israel's military said it has conducted a wave of strikes on over 670 Hamas targets in Gaza over the past week as part of "Operation Gideon's Chariots," a new operation aimed at eliminating Hamas' military capabilities. It said it killed dozens of Hamas fighters.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 500 people in the past eight days as the military campaign has intensified, with at least 40 people killed on Monday (May 19), according to local medical workers.

The Israeli campaign has devastated Gaza, pushing nearly all of its two million residents from their homes and killing more than 53,000 people, many of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities.