Senate chairman attends inaugural Mass of Pope Leo at Vatican

The ceremony marked the formal commencement of Pope Leo XIV’s papacy

VATICAN CITY (Web Desk) - Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani attended the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV at St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City on Sunday.

The ceremony marked the formal commencement of Pope Leo XIV’s papacy and was witnessed by an estimated 250,000 attendees, including numerous global leaders and dignitaries.

The Senate chairman’s presence affirms Pakistan’s commitment to interfaith harmony and its respect for the Catholic community worldwide. His participation highlighted Pakistan’s dedication to fostering dialogue and mutual understanding among diverse religious traditions.

The inaugural Mass was attended by a distinguished assembly of international figures, including US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

European royalty, such as King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, were also present.

Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago and holding dual US-Peruvian citizenship, is the first pontiff from either nation.

During his visit, Gilani is scheduled to engage in bilateral meetings with Vatican officials and international counterparts to discuss shared interests, including the promotion of peace, protection of minority rights, and the advancement of interfaith collaboration.