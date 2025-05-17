World leaders set to attend Pope Leo's inaugural Mass
World
US Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio will also attend the ceremony
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Following is a list of the main world leaders who are expected to attend Pope Leo's inaugural Mass on Sunday, according to a Vatican statement.
ALBANIA - President Bajram Bega
ARMENIA - President Vahagn Khachaturyan
AUSTRALIA - Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
AUSTRIA - Chancellor Christian Stocker
BELGIUM - King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Prime Minister Bart De Wever
BRITAIN - Prince Edward
BULGARIA - Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov
CANADA - Prime Minister Mark Carney
COLOMBIA - President Gustavo Petro
CROATIA - Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic
ECUADOR - President Daniel Noboa
EUROPEAN UNION - Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
FRANCE - Prime Minister Francois Bayrou
GABON - President Brice Oligui Nguema
GERMANY - Chancellor Friedrich Merz
GEORGIA - President Mikheil Kavelashvili
HUNGARY - President Tamas Sulyok
ITALY - President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
IRELAND - President Michael D. Higgins
ISRAEL - President Isaac Herzog
LATVIA - Prime Minister Evika Silina
LEBANON - President Joseph Aoun
LITHUANIA - President Gitanas Nauseda
LUXEMBOURG - Prime Minister Luc Frieden
MALTA - Prime Minister Robert Abela
MONACO - Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene
MOROCCO - Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch
NETHERLANDS - Queen Maxima, Prime Minister Dick Schoof
NIGERIA - President Bola Tinubu
PARAGUAY - President Santiago Pena
PERU - President Dina Boluarte
POLAND - President Andrzej Duda
PORTUGAL - President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
SERBIA - Prime Minister Djuro Macut
SLOVENIA - Prime Minister Robert Golob
SLOVAKIA - President Peter Pellegrini
SPAIN - King Felipe and Queen Letizia
SWITZERLAND - President Karin Keller-Sutter
TOGO - President Faure Gnassingbe
UKRAINE - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
UNITED STATES - Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio