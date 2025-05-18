Pope Leo to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Sunday, Vatican says

World World Pope Leo to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Sunday, Vatican says

Leo spoke with Zelenskiy on Monday in the first known conversation

Follow on Published On: Sun, 18 May 2025 15:27:55 PKT

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Leo will have a private meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Sunday following the pope's inaugural Mass, the Vatican said.

Leo spoke with Zelenskiy on Monday in the first known conversation between the newly-elected pontiff and a foreign leader, underscoring his concern for the war in Ukraine.

Speaking moments after Sunday's Mass, Leo mentioned the "martyred" Ukraine and called for a "just and lasting peace".