Bomb kills one near California fertility clinic; FBI calls it 'terrorism'

World World Bomb kills one near California fertility clinic; FBI calls it 'terrorism'

The bomb, which detonated before 11 am, was either in or near a car parked outside the clinic

Follow on Published On: Sun, 18 May 2025 09:45:56 PKT

(Reuters) – A bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, killing one person and injuring at least four in an incident the FBI called an "intentional act of terrorism".

The authorities have a person of interest in the investigation and are not searching for a suspect, Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, told reporters. He provided no further details.

The person killed was near a vehicle that had been blown to pieces outside the clinic, operated by American Reproductive Centers, Davis said.

The bomb, which detonated before 11 am (2 pm EDT/1800 GMT), was either in or near a car parked outside the clinic when it exploded, said Mayor Ron deHarte of Palm Springs, about 100 miles (160 km) east of Los Angeles.

"Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism," Davis said, adding the FBI would determine if it was an act of "international terrorism or a domestic terrorism."

Davis did not comment on the relationship – if any – between the victim and the person of interest in the investigation.

Video posted online showed the single-story structure that houses some of the clinic's operations. The bomb appeared to have ripped a gaping hole in one of its walls and caused damage throughout the building.

Several other buildings in the area were damaged, some extensively, authorities said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the explosion, his office said.

American Reproductive Centers, which has offices in at least three California cities, provides services including in vitro fertilization, genetic testing and in-house egg donation.

Despite damage to the building, ARC said the facility would be fully operational on Monday.

The clinic's laboratory, including all eggs, embryos and reproductive materials, was safe and secure, and all members of staff were unharmed, it said in a Facebook post.

"The moment has shaken us – but it has not stopped us," Dr. Maher Abdallah, who runs the clinic, said in the post.