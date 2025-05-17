India boycotts trade ties with Türkiye for supporting Pakistan

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) – War-obsessed India has suspended its trade and educational ties with Türkiye over its unconditional support for Pakistan.

According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, trade and educational relations with Türkiye have been suspended. This decision was made in light of Türkiye’s unconditional support for Pakistan during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that it is part of their policy to reconsider ties with countries that question India’s sovereignty.

Earlier, the security clearance of a Turkish company operating at Indian airports had also been revoked. In addition, a campaign to boycott Turkish apples is being run in India.

Furthermore, the renowned Turkish company Celebi, which provides services at airports, has initiated legal action against the Indian government’s decision to revoke its security clearance.

In its petition to the Delhi High Court, the company argued that without clearly stating how an entity poses a threat to national security, such an action based merely on verbal claims cannot be legally justified.

