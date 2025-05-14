Finland plans to raise reservists' age limit to add 125,000 troops to wartime army

World World Finland plans to raise reservists' age limit to add 125,000 troops to wartime army

Finland plans to raise reservists' age limit to add 125,000 troops to wartime army

Follow on Published On: Wed, 14 May 2025 22:20:59 PKT

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The government of NATO-member Finland wants to raise the upper age limit of its army reservists to 65, it said on Wednesday, which would add 125,000 troops to the its wartime strength and take the number of reservists to one million by 2031.

Military service is compulsory for men in Finland, which joined the Western military alliance two years ago in response to neighbouring Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Women can apply for military service on a voluntary basis. After military service, conscripts are mustered out into the reserve.

Male citizens are currently liable for military service until the age of 60, but the government has sent out for comments a draft proposal on raising the age limit.

"Finland's defence capability is based on general conscription, a trained reserve and a strong will to defend the country," Minister of Defence Antti Hakkanen, said in a statement. "By raising the maximum age of reservists we are giving more people the possibility to participate in national defence," he said.

Finland's military reserve currently amounts to 870,000 troops, and the change in upper age would take the number to around one million in 2031.

Government proposals in Finland are sent out for comments to concerned parties before being given to the parliament for lawmakers to debate and eventually vote on.

Compulsory military service in Finland lasts either 165, 255 or 347 days, with the longer period applying to officers, non-commissioned officers and conscripts being trained for especially demanding duties.