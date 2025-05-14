Iranian and European diplomats to meet on Friday, Iran minister says

Araqchi said fourth round of Iran-US talks on May 11 was "difficult" as they focused on enrichment

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran will hold talks in Istanbul on Friday with European parties to their now-moribund nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday, after an earlier meeting planned for May 2 was postponed.

Reuters reported earlier that the Iranian deputy foreign minister would meet French, British and German diplomats to maintain dialogue and discuss how they envisage parameters of a potential new nuclear deal being negotiated between Tehran and Washington.

Iran's foreign minister said the fourth round of Iran-US talks held on May 11 was "difficult" as they focused on the controversial issue of enrichment, adding he hoped the other side would come with "more realistic positions" after gaining a better understanding of Iran's fundamental positions.

A fifth round of talks is to be announced by Oman's foreign ministry which has acted as mediator since the start of the talks on April 12.

Araqchi reacted to US President Donald Trump’s comment made on Tuesday in Riyadh, where Trump called Iran “the most destructive force” in the Middle East and drew a stark contrast with what he called Saudi Arabia’s “constructive vision”.

"Unfortunately, this is a deceptive view. It is the US that has prevented Iran's progress through sanctions," Araqchi said.