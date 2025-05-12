Russia launches 108 drones overnight after Ukraine, EU demand ceasefire, Kyiv says

Ukrainian air defences destroyed 55 of the drones that Russia launched, air force said

Follow on Published On: Mon, 12 May 2025 14:40:40 PKT

(Reuters) – Russia launched 108 drones across Ukraine overnight and struck a civilian freight train, injuring its driver, Ukrainian authorities said, after European leaders joined President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in demanding a 30-day ceasefire from Monday.

Ukrainian air defences destroyed 55 of the drones that Russia launched from 11 pm on Sunday (2000 GMT), Ukraine's air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

The attack included also 30 simulator drones that were lost along the way without hitting anything. Drones were shot down in the east, north, south and central parts of Ukraine, the air force said.

The driver of a civilian freight train was injured in a drone attack on railway infrastructure in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian Railways said.

"Truce proposals are being ignored, hostile attacks on railway infrastructure ... continue," Ukrainian Railways, Ukrzaliznytsia, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin called demands for ceasefire "ultimatums" and in turn, proposed direct talks with Ukraine aimed at ending the war in Thursday, an initiative embraced by US President Donald Trump.