World World Pakistan successfully raised Kashmir issue at international level: IOK CM Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – The Chief Minister of India-held Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah said on Monday that Pakistan has been successful in raising the Kashmir issue at the international level.

In an interview with an Indian TV channel, Abdullah stated that after the war, "we are now in a position we never imagined we would be." He added that the United States is showing interest in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

He further said that the U.S. wants to play a supervisory or mediatory role in the Kashmir issue.

It is worth noting that a day earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump, in a post on his social media platform 'Truth Social', said, “I will work with both countries (Pakistan and India) to see if, after 'thousands of years', a solution to the Kashmir issue can be found.”