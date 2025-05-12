Failure of 'Operation Sindoor': Shiv Sena seeks resignation from PM Modi, Amit Shah

World World Failure of 'Operation Sindoor': Shiv Sena seeks resignation from PM Modi, Amit Shah

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that "Modi no longer has the right to remain in power"

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 May 2025 11:52:22 PKT

(Web Desk) – The Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to resign after failure of much touted “Operation Sindoor” as the opposition unanimously call for a special session of parliament “to explain the situation.”

Shiv Sena’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Raut, said that “Modi no longer has the right to remain in power.” He also asked for Home Minister Amit Shah to resign immediately.

According to Indian media, Prime Minister Modi has been under fire after humiliating defeat in “Operation Sindoor” as Opposition Leader in Rajya Sabha (lower house of parliament) Rahul Gandhi demanded that the government convene an all-party meeting, and also call a special session of parliament to explain the situation.

Rahul wrote a letter to Modi on Sunday after India’s military defeat and ceasefire brokered by US Presidemt Donald Trump asking him “for a special session of parliament over the India-Pakistan conflict, a demand that has been voiced since the Pahalgam terror attack in April.”

Rahul wrote: “I reiterate the unanimous request of the opposition to convene a special session of Parliament immediately. It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today's ceasefire.”

Meanwhile, Congress President and Opposition Leader in the upper house (Rajya Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge also demanded “explanation” from PM Modi.

Aam Aadmi Party’s spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said “we all feel cheated” after a “foreign power put a full stop on our internal matter,” a reference to the US brokered ceasefire.

“The PM should address the nation and explain why a foreign power did this, supersede the Indian government, and can we trust Pakistan after such a ceasefire?” she wrote on X.

Congress leader and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor, however, appreciated the ceasefire with caution: “We need to have more details, but I am very glad. India never wanted a long-term war, but India wanted to teach terrorists a lesson, I believe that lesson has been taught.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal parliamentarian Manoj Jha backed Rahul Gandhi’s demand and stated he felt “unsettled” by the fact that a foreign head of state had been the one to announce the ceasefire. He also demanded “explanation” from PM Modi in a special session of parliament.

Prominent journalist Siddharth Varadarajan wrote on social media website X: “The Modi government is welcome to spin this any way it likes — i.e. that it is the Pakistanis who went running to the US saying ‘save us’, that India accomplished all that it set out to — but the reality is that Modi did something that has produced an unsavoury but quite predictable end result.

“Pakistan now believes J&K is back in play as an international issue and the US is also saying this. The Indian side has suffered military losses that it is reluctant to quantify... RW zealots are angry with Modi because they believe he lacks the courage to follow through on his promised military solution.

“The truth is that Modi knew all along that there is no military solution... Take all of this together and one conclusion stares you in the face: the Pakistani military and ‘non-state actors’ are not likely to feel particularly deterred by the events of the past week and may even be emboldened to be more adventurist.”

Also read: Pakistan, India agree to ceasefire after Trump's mediation

Nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday following US pressure and four days of intense fighting.