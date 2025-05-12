A Republican push to sell public lands in the West is reigniting a political fight

Published On: Mon, 12 May 2025 09:55:04 PKT

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Congressional Republicans say their plan to sell potentially hundreds of thousands of acres of federal land will generate revenue and ease growth pressures in booming Western cities. Yet without clear details on how it will work, skeptics worry it could be a giveaway for developers and mining companies and do little to ease the region’s housing crisis.

Legislation passed by the House Natural Resources Committee last week includes about 460,000 acres (186,155 hectares) in Nevada and Utah to be sold or transferred to local governments or private entities.

The provision is part of a sweeping tax cut package and mirrors the Trump administration’s view of most public lands as an asset to be used, not set aside for preservation.

Who should control such sites has long been a burning source of disagreement in the West, where about half the acreage is under federal control and cities that sprawl across open landscapes face rising demand for housing, water and other necessities.

The GOP plan is rekindling the fight and generating strong blowback from Democrats and conservationists. They see the measure as a precedent-setting move that would open the door to sales in other states.

“We have grave concerns that this is the camel’s nose under the tent,” said Steve Bloch with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. “If it can happen in Utah, if it can happen in Nevada, it’s not going to stay here. It’s going to spread.”

Some Republicans also signaled opposition, setting up a political clash as the budget process moves forward.