Israel kills 26 Palestinians, including 8 children, in Gaza

World World Israel kills 26 Palestinians, including 8 children, in Gaza

Israeli drone strikes target tents sheltering displaced families in Gaza.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 12 May 2025 07:33:30 PKT

GAZA (Agencies) - At least 26 Palestinians, including eight children, were killed on Sunday in a series of Israeli attacks targeting displaced civilians across the Gaza Strip, medics said.

Two Palestinians were killed, and others injured, when an Israeli drone struck a group of civilians in the central city of Deir al-Balah, a medical source told Anadolu.

Two more people were killed in the same city; one in a drone strike and the other from injuries sustained in an earlier attack, the source said.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, a Palestinian and his son were killed in a strike targeting a tent for displaced civilians, another medical source said.

Four more Palestinians, including two children, were killed and several others injured in another drone attack on a tent in the city’s western part.

An Israeli strike also targeted a second tent near the city of Asdaa in the Al-Mawasi area northwest of Khan Younis, killing four more people, including two children.

A separate attack on a third tent in the same area killed a child, while a young man was killed in a drone strike on a nearby bicycle, according to Palestinian medics.

Eyewitnesses said eastern Khan Younis, especially the town of Abasan al-Kabira, came under intense Israeli artillery shelling and gunfire.

Medics said Israeli artillery shelling killed a Palestinian child in Gaza City, and another civilian was seriously injured in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Four more people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in Khan Younis, while five others, including a young girl, lost their lives in another attack in Gaza City, medical sources and witnesses told Anadolu.

Separately, in Gaza City, the Israeli army continued demolishing residential buildings in eastern neighborhoods amid ongoing airstrikes and artillery fire on the Al-Tuffah district.

Two Palestinians were also injured in an Israeli airstrike on a mosque on Old Gaza Street in Jabalia, according to local medics.

More than 52,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

