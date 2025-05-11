France in talks with Britain, Ukraine about potential troops, Macron tells paper

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 11 May 2025 01:12:16 PKT

PARIS (Reuters) - France is consulting with partners on how to potentially support Ukraine in its struggle with Russia with troops, French President Emmanuel Macron told newspaper Le Parisien, without elaborating on what such a presence could include.

"We are working on the presence and strategic footprint of the partner countries. There have been several exchanges between our British, French and Ukrainian chiefs of staff, who have coordinated the work with all their partners, and all this is becoming clearer and making progress," Macron was cited in the article.

"The key is to have troops in Ukraine," he added.

Major European powers including France threw their weight behind an unconditional 30-day Ukraine ceasefire, with the backing of US President Donald Trump.

Macron joined the leaders of Britain, Germany and Poland on a visit to Kyiv on Saturday during which they held a phone call with Trump.