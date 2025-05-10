Pope Leo visits shrine near Rome on first trip outside Vatican as pontiff

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Leo XIV took his first trip outside the Vatican on Saturday, heading about an hour's drive east of Rome to the small Italian town of Genazzano to visit a shrine to the Virgin Mary.

The new pontiff arrived for the unannounced visit in the passenger seat of a Volkswagen vehicle and was greeted to cheers from crowds gathered outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Counsel.

Leo, the former US Cardinal Robert Prevost, was elected pope on May 8. He is a member of the Augustinian religious order, which runs the shrine in Genazzano.

Leo shook hands and offered blessings to a few people in the crowd before entering the shrine.

At the end of the visit, the pope told those in the shrine that he wanted to come to pray for guidance in the first days of his papacy, according to a Vatican statement.

The late Pope Francis, who died on April 21, made surprise visits to Catholic sites near Rome quite frequently. He was particularly devoted to Rome's Basilica of St. Mary Major, another Marian shrine, and chose to be buried there.