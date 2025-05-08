Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 26

Gaza's civil defence agency said Wednesday that Israeli bombardment killed at least 26 people.

GAZA CITY (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – Gaza's civil defence agency said Wednesday that Israeli bombardment killed at least 26 people, 15 of them in a strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City.

Israel has drawn international condemnation over its plans to expand its military offensive in the Palestinian territory, ravaged by 19 months of war. Israel's far-right finance minister called Tuesday for Gaza to be "entirely destroyed".

"Our teams retrieved 15 martyrs and 10 injured individuals after Israeli occupation aircraft targeted the Al-Karama school, which shelters displaced persons... in the Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City," spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

He had earlier reported a toll of 11 killed in strikes on the territory.

One strike hit a family home in the southern city of Khan Yunis, where eight members of the Al-Qidra family were killed and 12 others wounded, Bassal said.

The ages of the dead ranged from two to 54, he added.

AFP footage from Khan Yunis showed wounded children crying on hospital beds while bodies covered in blankets arrived in ambulances at the city's Nasser Hospital.

"They were sleeping and the house collapsed on them," said Abir Shehab, adding her brother had been killed.

"We die of hunger, we die of war, we die of fear, we die of everything, and the whole world stands by and watches us die," she said.

An Israeli air strike on a home in the Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza, killed three people and wounded eight, Bassal said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes.

Israel resumed its military offensive in Gaza on March 18 after a two-month truce in its war against Hamas, which was triggered by the Palestinian group's October 2023 attack.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday that at least 2,545 people have been killed since Israel resumed its campaign, bringing the war's overall toll to 52,653.

Hamas's attack resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants also abducted 251 people, 58 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

On Tuesday, Hamas said it was pointless to continue ceasefire talks with Israel, accusing it of waging a "hunger war" on Gaza.

The United Nations has warned repeatedly of the potential for a humanitarian catastrophe, with famine again looming after more than two months of aid blockade by Israel.

