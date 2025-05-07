Vietnam Airlines says it has rerouted flights due to India-Pakistan tensions

Flights between Vietnam and Europe will likely continue to be rerouted

HANOI (Reuters) - Flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has rerouted around 10 flights between Vietnam and European countries including Germany, France and England to avoid Pakistani airspace, it said on Wednesday, after tensions flared between India and Pakistan.

"Flights between Vietnam and Europe will likely continue to be rerouted over the next days, depending on the regional situation," the airline said.

Budget airline Vietjet said it had not been affected by the tensions.

Earlier, flight operations at major Pakistani airports resumed on Wednesday after eight-hour suspension amid tense situation.

Flights took off from and landed at the Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi international airports. Two international flights and a domestic flight operated at the Karachi airport on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Airports Authority said all airports in the country were functional now and flight operations had been restored.

Earlier, Pakistan closed its airspace and cancelled all flights. According to aviation sources, a regular NOTAM was also issued, closing the airspace for 48 hours.

Aviation sources said the flight operations from the Islamabad International Airport had been suspended until further notice. The flight operations at Lahore airport also were suspended.

More than 25 flights including those for Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Riyadh were cancelled.