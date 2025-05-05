Taiwan rattled by quake off east coast, no immediate reports of damage

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck in the sea off the east coast of Taiwan on Monday, the island's weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake, some 30 km (18.6 miles) offshore, had a depth of 6.6 km (4.1 miles), the weather administration said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.