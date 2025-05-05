Ten killed after four tourist boats capsize in China, state media report

74 people had been rescued in the accident which occurred in Guizhou province

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ten people died when "sudden strong winds" capsized four boats carrying tourists, plunging 84 people into a river in Southwestern China on Sunday, state media reported.

The last missing person was found around noon on Monday but showed no vital signs, China Central Television said.

The Xinhua News Agency said 74 people had been rescued in the accident which occurred in Guizhou province. Authorities sent 70 people to hospital to be treated for "non-life-threatening conditions", state media said.

Nearly 500 rescue workers were mobilised to deal with the accident as Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed provincial authorities to "do everything possible", Xinhua said.

Xi also said authorities should enhance safety measures to curb the growing number of accidents at tourist attractions and major public places.

