Ukraine launches drone attack targeting Moscow, mayor says

World World Ukraine launches drone attack targeting Moscow, mayor says

There were no injuries or damage from the falling debris, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said

Follow on Published On: Mon, 05 May 2025 10:35:27 PKT

(Reuters) – Russia's air defence units destroyed four Ukrainian drones flying towards Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital said early on Monday.

According to preliminary reports, there were no injuries or damage from the falling debris, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app.

A total of 26 Ukrainian drones targeting Russian territory were destroyed overnight, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday.

In addition to the drones downed on their approach to Moscow, 17 drones were destroyed over the Bryansk region and five over the Kaluga region, the ministry said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The governors of the Kaluga region which borders the Moscow region to its northeast, and the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine, said on social media that there were no injuries or damage reported.

Russia's aviation watchdog, Rosaviatsia, said earlier it had halted flights at Domodedovo Airport, one of the key airports serving Moscow, for about 1.5 hours overnight to ensure air safety.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week declared a three-day ceasefire for May 8-10 to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in World War Two, a move appeared aimed at signalling that Russia is still interested in peace.

In response, Zelenskiy reiterated his calls for a longer halt in the war that began when Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.