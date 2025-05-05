Two dead, several injured in explosion at Moscow residential building

World World Two dead, several injured in explosion at Moscow residential building

The blast damaged an apartment block and was heard from neighbouring buildings

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 05 May 2025 10:19:09 PKT

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Two people died and several were injured on Sunday evening in a possible gas explosion and subsequent fire in Moscow.

The blast damaged an apartment block and was heard from neighbouring buildings, with one eyewitness telling Reuters that it sounded like thunder.

According to reports by the Russian Telegram channel SHOT, the two people who died lived in the apartment where the explosion occurred.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire, and the cause of the explosion is being determined, the Russian Emergency Ministry said in an official Telegram channel.