Brazil's Bolsonaro says he expects to leave hospital on Sunday

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro said he expects to be discharged from hospital on Sunday and may attend a rally he called backing a proposed amnesty for supporters who stormed government buildings after his election defeat.

On Saturday, his medical team had said his release was expected "in the coming days" after major abdominal surgery last month to treat an intestinal obstruction.

"I'm going home renewed. My next challenge: joining the Peaceful March for Humanitarian Amnesty on Wednesday, May 7," the far-right leader added.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized for his sixth surgery related to a 2018 stabbing that left lasting injuries.

He was admitted to a hospital in Brasilia after experiencing severe abdominal pain during a political event in Brazil's northeast.

That cut short a tour aimed at drumming up support for the amnesty initiative targeting those convicted over the January 2023 riots after his narrow election loss to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022.