Pahalgam aftermath: GCC calls on Pakistan and India to negotiate

World World Pahalgam aftermath: GCC calls on Pakistan and India to negotiate

The GCC secretary-general condemned the attack on tourists in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Follow on Published On: Sun, 04 May 2025 11:43:29 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Expressing concern over the deteriorating situation in the South Asian region after the Pahalgam firing incident, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has called on Pakistan and India to immediately begin negotiations.

In his statement, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned the attack on tourists in Indian-occupied Kashmir and stressed the need for restraint and prioritizing dialogue.

He also stressed the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, and reiterated the GCC’s principled stance against terrorism.

GCC Secretary-General Albudaiwi stated that the international community should intensify its efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.