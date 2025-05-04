Four-year-old girl among two dead in Manila airport car crash, says Red Cross

World World Four-year-old girl among two dead in Manila airport car crash, says Red Cross

The airport said the "vehicular accident" occurred earlier on Sunday

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 04 May 2025 09:31:04 PKT

MANILA (Reuters) – Two people, including a four-year-old girl, were killed and several others injured after a car crashed into the entrance of Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Sunday, the Philippine Red Cross said.

The airport said the "vehicular accident" occurred earlier on Sunday when a car crashed through the outer railing and into the walkway near the entrance of NAIA Terminal 1.

"We understand the concern this incident has caused, especially as images have circulated on social media. We urge the public not to speculate and to wait for verified updates, which will be issued as soon as they become available," NAIA said in a statement.

The Philippine Red Cross, which responded to the scene, said the incident resulted in the deaths of two individuals, a male adult and a four-year-old girl.

Images shared by local media on social media platforms showed some people lying on the ground. Glass was shattered across the entrance and the front of a black SUV was visibly damaged after hitting the airport doors.

NAIA said those who sustained injuries were being treated, and the driver of the vehicle is in police custody.